I am happy to announce that we have concluded the preparations for our big neutrality conference next week (October 23-25). More than 50 researchers will be speaking in 13 panels on various topics, from the neutrality conception of India’s Kautilya, 2400 years ago, to modern notions of Maltese neutrality, the neutrality of international organisations, and the failure of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.

We will have some brilliant scholars from around the world, including Dr. Nicolai Petro and Dr. Yu Bin (Panel 7), who some of you might know from my YouTube Channel. All panels are open to the public as Zoom Webinars. If you would like to join one or the other session, please access the conference program here and sign up.

Zoom Webinar links (registration required) are provided inside each panel. Just click on the one you are interested in and read more there. All times are in Japan Standard Time (JST).

I’m looking forward to all the presentations and discussions.

See you online.

Pascal