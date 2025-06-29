Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

3-Theater-War Madness EXPOSED: Build Pacific Neutrality NOW! | Bevan Ramsden & Ann Wright
Jun 29, 2025

Originally published on 18 Jun 2025.

Bevan Ramsden and Ann Wright are members of the Pacific Peace Network, which recently launched a peace and solidarty campaign calling on Pacific Rim countries to declare their neutrality for the sake of preventing a US-China war. JOIN THE CALL NOW! Sign the Petition.Sign the Neutrality Petition: https://worldbeyondwar.org/declareneu...Pacific Neutrality Campaign Launch Webinar - Saturday, June 21 at 11:00am AEST: https://worldbeyondwar.org/neutrality...Pacific Peace Conference on August 2nd at 9:00am-5:00pm AEST in Brisbane (+ option to join on Zoom): https://events.humanitix.com/pacific-...

