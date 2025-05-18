Pascal’s Substack

Say what you will about Trump, but his policies have the strange virtue of making me optimistic about the future.

His return to the throne of a declining empire is a necessary pain, for the world to gain a spine. Perhaps Trump is the necessary accelerator needed to ensure the empire falls. There is, perhaps, a kind of poetic justice in the irony that the man who promises to “make America great again” may, in fact, preside over its demise. He is as oblivious as Mr. Magoo, blind to all realities, and adorably unaware that “America was never great,” that its unbridled belligerence never made might , right.

This destiny, of which he is, of course, unaware, was made all the more likely by the groundwork laid by his predecessor, Emperor Biden, who handed him a world on the cusp of a new era. A world that finally begun to understand that America and its self-righteous Five Eyes and NATO vassal states no longer “hold all the cards.”

So let’s give Biden his due: under his watch, the U.S. shed any remaining pretense of moral superiority, any illusion that it was a “force for good.” His portrayal of other nations as evil empires and their leaders as “dictators and murderers,” was merely a polished continuation of Trump’s own “shit-hole countries” ; a mentality born from looking in mirror of America too long. Biden’s support for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, the money, the weapons, the diplomatic cover, laid bare the savage brutality of empire, there will never be any hope of a safe harbor for Palestinians, remember even the pier they built floated away and broke apart.

Like Bush and Obama before him, these emperors do not light the fires themselves, they simply ensure that combustibles are piled high, then provoke others into striking the match. And Biden with his vacant smile, even as senility hollowed out his mind, he still has that smug, evil hubris, in which he delighted in “three strikes you’re out,” while overseeing all the death and destruction that the “greatest nation the world has ever known” has wrought across the globe.

And how could we forget Project Ukraine, a delusional attempt to use a proxy war to “punish” Russia, as though history itself could be intimidated. It was strategic lunacy: arming a deeply corrupt state on Russia’s doorstep in hopes of bleeding a nuclear power into submission. Gore Vidal famously said that U.S.A. stands for the United States of Amnesia. A nation that refuses to learn from history is doomed to repeat it. You’d think the Germans and the French might have warned their Emperor of their own catastrophic attempts to conquer Russia. But empires in decline rarely read history; they are too busy rewriting it, even as the scrolls burn.

So with Trump’s return to the throne, there is hope, strange as it sounds, he is unknowingly hastening the Empire`s collapse. He was always more of destroyer than developer, the failed Jersey casino king who was eventually bought by the Vegas casino king and queen. It's ironic that Trump finally found his true calling, as a performer. But credit is due; while the elites laughed at Obama’s joke about the long-form birth certificate, Trump smiled, waited for his moment and seized the throne ,and proceed to erase Obama from history.

Stranger still is that we mock Zelensky for being a performer, yet ignore the performer-in-chief own glorious career as an entertainer. And how uncanny that the word “art” in The Art of the Deal takes on a new shade of meaning, Trump as artist of absurdity, chaos, and collapse.

So in this absurd theater, there is hope. The masks are off. The empire’s belligerence is no longer even diplomatic; it’s unhinged, deranged, and so TikTok transparent. And like all empires before it, this one will fall, not by the hands of foreign adversaries, but by its own, chosen one!

I only pray the “deep state” doesn’t act on James Comey’s call for treachery and treason, with his 8647 seashells, before Trump picks up Nero’s violin and plays.

Michael Peck
Michael Peck
1d

There is absolutely nothing stopping the US from spending to repair and replace its crumbling infrastructure. There’s nothing stopping it from, for example, building a nationwide high speed rail network. It could massively ramp up production of matériels to match Russian capabilities. But it won’t - for ideological reasons. Until economic catastrophe hits it will be wed to “the market” and “free enterprise” - that is, industrial production for profit, not for purpose.

