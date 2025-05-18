A Temper Tantrum is not a Trade Policy
The U.S. Is Losing Friends and Markets, One Tariff at a Time
Something new is happening in the world economy. While the U.S. keeps shouting about threats, overcapacity, and “unfair trade,” more and more countries are quietly walking away, and the U.S. bond market is not absorbing the shock. The loudest player at the table is starting to lose the game—not because it’s weak, but because it refuses to adapt. In my talk with analyst Sean Foo on Neutrality Studies, one thing is clear: the U.S. replaced leading with (even more) bullying—and this strategy is failing.
Trump’s Trade War Isn’t a Strategy
Donald Trump’s trade war—especially in the early days of April—was often described as a game of poker. But by now, six weeks after “Liberation Day,” the entire affair looks more like Reversed Russian Roulette (a revolver with bullets in 5 out of 6 chambers) and the administration adamant at playing it alone. The hurt that this causes expresses itself in almost daily changes to the tariff policies, negotiation schedules, and presidential announcements about “how great” everything will turn out.
With so much suicidal intent, can we still find a strategy in the chaos? The goal, we’re told, is to rebuild U.S. industry and bring jobs back home. But here’s the problem: the U.S. no longer has the supply chains to make that work. It imports its raw materials, relies on foreign labor, and doesn’t have the factories it used to. Raising tariffs just makes things more expensive, especially for Americans.
Even worse, these tariffs don’t just hit China and other selected “trade rivals.” They punish everyone. Vietnam, Malaysia, even Canada, and the EU are getting caught in the crossfire. Most hurtfully expressed in the 10% baseline tariff that applies even to countries towards which the U.S. is running a trade surplus (something, which in the logic of Donald Trump, would have to be described as “unfair” toward them). Longtime U.S. allies are being treated like enemies.
For some weird reason, Trump expected everybody else to come begging to Washington and him, then using the made-up “trade imbalance” as leverage in extortive negotiations. But that’s not what’s happening. China remained stoic, repaying tariffs with tariffs, forcing the US to talks rather than the other way around. And the others? While some indeed (begrudgingly) came to Washington, even long-term allies like Japan are now looking for alternatives. And they’re finding them in Asia, in BRICS, and in each other. The trade war was supposed to isolate China. Instead, it’s isolating the U.S. bully.
Reinvented Austerity: One-Man Show with National Consequences
Trump’s trade war isn’t just about tariffs—it’s a gamble that the U.S. can force its way back into industrial greatness. But without the factories, raw materials, or supply chains in place, this strategy only leads one way: Belt-tightening. To make this vision work, Americans would need to accept a long period of under-consumption, higher prices, and fewer public benefits. But the U.S. is asking people to sacrifice without a plan. In a country already struggling with inequality, that means the poor take the hit while the financial elite keep speculating.
Trump’s “America First” risks becoming “America Alone”—without allies, without trust, and without a consumer base that can afford what it's trying to produce. This isn’t reindustrialization, it’s regression disguised as strength. And unless there’s a serious rethink of how capital is used and who it serves, austerity won’t build anything—it’ll just break what’s left.
The Fall of the Almighty USD
Once upon a time, the U.S. could throw its weight around because the USD ruled the world. Countries held it in reserves, used it to trade, and trusted it to stay stable. But that trust is cracking. As U.S. debt soars and inflation creeps up, investors are starting to ask a very uncomfortable question: what if the USD—especially in the form of government bonds—isn’t safe anymore?
The signs are everywhere. Gold prices are shooting up. Countries are cutting back on dollar reserves. The U.S. bond market is wobbling. And Washington’s answer? More debt. More military spending. More threats. This isn’t how a stable superpower behaves. It’s how an empire in denial acts.
Meanwhile, China isn’t threatening anyone. It’s building ports, roads, solar farms—real stuff, in real places, for real people. It’s not charity, of course, but a real strategy. One that works. Countries want to cooperate with China not because they’re forced to, but because it delivers tangible results that lead to development and prosperity for them. While America threatens pain, China offers relief. It’s really not hard to understand who looks better on the world stage.
The World Doesn’t Want War—We Want Stability!
There’s a bigger truth behind all this: the U.S. is trying to lead with fear: Fear of China, fear of overcapacity, fear of losing control. But fear doesn’t build partnerships. The more the U.S. acts like the world’s mafia boss, the more others look for ways to live without it.
What’s really on the rise isn’t China’s military or BRICS’ banking system—it’s an alternative way of thinking. One that says the future is about building, not bombing. Cooperation, not coercion. Bridges, not sanctions. If America wanted to lead the world toward peace and prosperity, it could. It still has the tools, the talent, and the resources. But right now, it’s choosing conflict over connection. It’s picking fights where it could be making friends.
You don’t lead the world by barking orders. You lead by showing up, building trust, and being useful. If the U.S. can’t learn that, it won’t just lose allies, it will lose its place at the table.
Say what you will about Trump, but his policies have the strange virtue of making me optimistic about the future.
His return to the throne of a declining empire is a necessary pain, for the world to gain a spine. Perhaps Trump is the necessary accelerator needed to ensure the empire falls. There is, perhaps, a kind of poetic justice in the irony that the man who promises to “make America great again” may, in fact, preside over its demise. He is as oblivious as Mr. Magoo, blind to all realities, and adorably unaware that “America was never great,” that its unbridled belligerence never made might , right.
This destiny, of which he is, of course, unaware, was made all the more likely by the groundwork laid by his predecessor, Emperor Biden, who handed him a world on the cusp of a new era. A world that finally begun to understand that America and its self-righteous Five Eyes and NATO vassal states no longer “hold all the cards.”
So let’s give Biden his due: under his watch, the U.S. shed any remaining pretense of moral superiority, any illusion that it was a “force for good.” His portrayal of other nations as evil empires and their leaders as “dictators and murderers,” was merely a polished continuation of Trump’s own “shit-hole countries” ; a mentality born from looking in mirror of America too long. Biden’s support for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, the money, the weapons, the diplomatic cover, laid bare the savage brutality of empire, there will never be any hope of a safe harbor for Palestinians, remember even the pier they built floated away and broke apart.
Like Bush and Obama before him, these emperors do not light the fires themselves, they simply ensure that combustibles are piled high, then provoke others into striking the match. And Biden with his vacant smile, even as senility hollowed out his mind, he still has that smug, evil hubris, in which he delighted in “three strikes you’re out,” while overseeing all the death and destruction that the “greatest nation the world has ever known” has wrought across the globe.
And how could we forget Project Ukraine, a delusional attempt to use a proxy war to “punish” Russia, as though history itself could be intimidated. It was strategic lunacy: arming a deeply corrupt state on Russia’s doorstep in hopes of bleeding a nuclear power into submission. Gore Vidal famously said that U.S.A. stands for the United States of Amnesia. A nation that refuses to learn from history is doomed to repeat it. You’d think the Germans and the French might have warned their Emperor of their own catastrophic attempts to conquer Russia. But empires in decline rarely read history; they are too busy rewriting it, even as the scrolls burn.
So with Trump’s return to the throne, there is hope, strange as it sounds, he is unknowingly hastening the Empire`s collapse. He was always more of destroyer than developer, the failed Jersey casino king who was eventually bought by the Vegas casino king and queen. It's ironic that Trump finally found his true calling, as a performer. But credit is due; while the elites laughed at Obama’s joke about the long-form birth certificate, Trump smiled, waited for his moment and seized the throne ,and proceed to erase Obama from history.
Stranger still is that we mock Zelensky for being a performer, yet ignore the performer-in-chief own glorious career as an entertainer. And how uncanny that the word “art” in The Art of the Deal takes on a new shade of meaning, Trump as artist of absurdity, chaos, and collapse.
So in this absurd theater, there is hope. The masks are off. The empire’s belligerence is no longer even diplomatic; it’s unhinged, deranged, and so TikTok transparent. And like all empires before it, this one will fall, not by the hands of foreign adversaries, but by its own, chosen one!
I only pray the “deep state” doesn’t act on James Comey’s call for treachery and treason, with his 8647 seashells, before Trump picks up Nero’s violin and plays.
There is absolutely nothing stopping the US from spending to repair and replace its crumbling infrastructure. There’s nothing stopping it from, for example, building a nationwide high speed rail network. It could massively ramp up production of matériels to match Russian capabilities. But it won’t - for ideological reasons. Until economic catastrophe hits it will be wed to “the market” and “free enterprise” - that is, industrial production for profit, not for purpose.