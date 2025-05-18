Something new is happening in the world economy. While the U.S. keeps shouting about threats, overcapacity, and “unfair trade,” more and more countries are quietly walking away, and the U.S. bond market is not absorbing the shock. The loudest player at the table is starting to lose the game—not because it’s weak, but because it refuses to adapt. In my talk with analyst Sean Foo on Neutrality Studies, one thing is clear: the U.S. replaced leading with (even more) bullying—and this strategy is failing.

Trump’s Trade War Isn’t a Strategy

Donald Trump’s trade war—especially in the early days of April—was often described as a game of poker. But by now, six weeks after “Liberation Day,” the entire affair looks more like Reversed Russian Roulette (a revolver with bullets in 5 out of 6 chambers) and the administration adamant at playing it alone. The hurt that this causes expresses itself in almost daily changes to the tariff policies, negotiation schedules, and presidential announcements about “how great” everything will turn out.

With so much suicidal intent, can we still find a strategy in the chaos? The goal, we’re told, is to rebuild U.S. industry and bring jobs back home. But here’s the problem: the U.S. no longer has the supply chains to make that work. It imports its raw materials, relies on foreign labor, and doesn’t have the factories it used to. Raising tariffs just makes things more expensive, especially for Americans.

Even worse, these tariffs don’t just hit China and other selected “trade rivals.” They punish everyone. Vietnam, Malaysia, even Canada, and the EU are getting caught in the crossfire. Most hurtfully expressed in the 10% baseline tariff that applies even to countries towards which the U.S. is running a trade surplus (something, which in the logic of Donald Trump, would have to be described as “unfair” toward them). Longtime U.S. allies are being treated like enemies.

For some weird reason, Trump expected everybody else to come begging to Washington and him, then using the made-up “trade imbalance” as leverage in extortive negotiations. But that’s not what’s happening. China remained stoic, repaying tariffs with tariffs, forcing the US to talks rather than the other way around. And the others? While some indeed (begrudgingly) came to Washington, even long-term allies like Japan are now looking for alternatives. And they’re finding them in Asia, in BRICS, and in each other. The trade war was supposed to isolate China. Instead, it’s isolating the U.S. bully.

Reinvented Austerity: One-Man Show with National Consequences

Trump’s trade war isn’t just about tariffs—it’s a gamble that the U.S. can force its way back into industrial greatness. But without the factories, raw materials, or supply chains in place, this strategy only leads one way: Belt-tightening. To make this vision work, Americans would need to accept a long period of under-consumption, higher prices, and fewer public benefits. But the U.S. is asking people to sacrifice without a plan. In a country already struggling with inequality, that means the poor take the hit while the financial elite keep speculating.

Trump’s “America First” risks becoming “America Alone”—without allies, without trust, and without a consumer base that can afford what it's trying to produce. This isn’t reindustrialization, it’s regression disguised as strength. And unless there’s a serious rethink of how capital is used and who it serves, austerity won’t build anything—it’ll just break what’s left.

The Fall of the Almighty USD

Once upon a time, the U.S. could throw its weight around because the USD ruled the world. Countries held it in reserves, used it to trade, and trusted it to stay stable. But that trust is cracking. As U.S. debt soars and inflation creeps up, investors are starting to ask a very uncomfortable question: what if the USD—especially in the form of government bonds—isn’t safe anymore?

The signs are everywhere. Gold prices are shooting up. Countries are cutting back on dollar reserves. The U.S. bond market is wobbling. And Washington’s answer? More debt. More military spending. More threats. This isn’t how a stable superpower behaves. It’s how an empire in denial acts.

Meanwhile, China isn’t threatening anyone. It’s building ports, roads, solar farms—real stuff, in real places, for real people. It’s not charity, of course, but a real strategy. One that works. Countries want to cooperate with China not because they’re forced to, but because it delivers tangible results that lead to development and prosperity for them. While America threatens pain, China offers relief. It’s really not hard to understand who looks better on the world stage.

The World Doesn’t Want War—We Want Stability!

There’s a bigger truth behind all this: the U.S. is trying to lead with fear: Fear of China, fear of overcapacity, fear of losing control. But fear doesn’t build partnerships. The more the U.S. acts like the world’s mafia boss, the more others look for ways to live without it.

What’s really on the rise isn’t China’s military or BRICS’ banking system—it’s an alternative way of thinking. One that says the future is about building, not bombing. Cooperation, not coercion. Bridges, not sanctions. If America wanted to lead the world toward peace and prosperity, it could. It still has the tools, the talent, and the resources. But right now, it’s choosing conflict over connection. It’s picking fights where it could be making friends.

You don’t lead the world by barking orders. You lead by showing up, building trust, and being useful. If the U.S. can’t learn that, it won’t just lose allies, it will lose its place at the table.