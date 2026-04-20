Algeria Keeps Defeating Europe. Macron Furious | Fethi

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Algerian YouTuber Fethi Sahraoui of Jazair Hope about Algeria’s foreign policy, the legacy of French colonization, the war of independence, the long crisis with France, language and identity, Western Sahara, Palestine, the Algerian diaspora in France, and the need for honest history, respect, and a healthier Algeria-France relationship.
Links:
Jazair Hope: https://jazairhope.org
Hope JZR YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hopejzr
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:53 Algeria foreign policy and Europe
00:05:53 Colonial rule and independence war
00:19:47 Evian Accords and post 1962 state
00:25:56 France Algeria crisis today
00:33:12 Language policy and identity
00:43:22 Diaspora politics and repair
00:49:46 Jazair Hope and history project