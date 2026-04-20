Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Algeria Keeps Defeating Europe. Macron Furious | Fethi
0:00
-56:50

Algeria Keeps Defeating Europe. Macron Furious | Fethi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 20, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Algerian YouTuber Fethi Sahraoui of Jazair Hope about Algeria’s foreign policy, the legacy of French colonization, the war of independence, the long crisis with France, language and identity, Western Sahara, Palestine, the Algerian diaspora in France, and the need for honest history, respect, and a healthier Algeria-France relationship.

Links:

Jazair Hope: https://jazairhope.org

Hope JZR YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hopejzr

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:53 Algeria foreign policy and Europe

00:05:53 Colonial rule and independence war

00:19:47 Evian Accords and post 1962 state

00:25:56 France Algeria crisis today

00:33:12 Language policy and identity

00:43:22 Diaspora politics and repair

00:49:46 Jazair Hope and history project

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