Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
America First VS. Neocons: Showdown in Trump Cabinet? | J. Carden & L. Kasradze
0:00
-54:57

America First VS. Neocons: Showdown in Trump Cabinet? | J. Carden & L. Kasradze

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 02, 2025

Originally published on 24 Apr 2025.

NEW (!) Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Today I’m talking to two colleagues in the US, James Carden and Lasha Kasradze. James is the editor of the Realist Review on Substack. And Lasha is the Liaoson officer for Sokumi state University in the US.We discuss the complexities of Trump's foreign policy as his administration nears its 100th day, and how the changing multipolar world and internal factors might check US power. We also discuss the influence of neoconservatism in Trump's approach.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture