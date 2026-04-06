Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
American Power Plunges Under Iran Shock | Prof. Radhika Desai
0:00
-45:22

American Power Plunges Under Iran Shock | Prof. Radhika Desai

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 06, 2026

US power looks trapped, brittle, and in decline. Pascal Lottaz speaks with political economist Radhika Desai about Trump’s Iran war speech, a deepening Middle East quagmire, oil shock, NATO strain, lost US credibility, imperial decline, domestic decay, and the risk of an AI and debt crash.

Links:

Radhika Desai website: https://radhikadesai.com ([radhikadesai.com](https://radhikadesai.com/?utm_source=openai))

Radhika Desai Substack: https://radicaldesai.substack.com ([sidestack.io](https://sidestack.io/directory/substack/radicaldesai))

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:49 Trump speech and war trap

00:05:00 Middle East quagmire and lost control

00:08:15 Gulf bases oil shock and allies

00:12:45 Iran war and imperial decline

00:16:37 US revolution capitalism and empire

00:24:51 Global backlash against US power

00:31:32 Trump antiwar brand collapse

00:39:14 AI bubble and crash risk

00:44:28 Where to follow Radhika

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