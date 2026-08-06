Another CRUSHING Defeat: US Out Of Options In Iran | Patrick Hennings

Trump is losing the last chance there was for a face-saving exit from Iran. And he doesn't even know why. U.S. journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to Neutrality Studies after reporting from Iran. He and Pascal Lottaz discuss the funeral processions he saw, public unity under pressure, Iran’s political culture, Shia Islam and Palestine, media narratives, military deterrence, sanctions, and the wider fight between the United States, Israel, Iran, Russia, and China. They also look at how the conflict may develop.Links:21st Century Wire: https://21stcenturywire.com21st Century Wire YouTube: / @21stcenturywiretv Patrick Henningsen Substack: https://patrickhenningsen.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and Iran reporting05:02 Western media narratives on Iran08:32 Iran after attacks: unity and anger14:10 Iran, Shia Islam, and the Muslim world24:40 A new revolutionary moment35:20 Iran’s deterrence and global role48:53 What comes next in the conflict01:01:01 Where to follow Patrick Henningsen
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes