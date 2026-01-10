Anti-Democracy: Sanctions Replace the Rule of Law | Patrik Baab

Originally published on Jan 8, 2026.
What do you call a form of state in which, because of its foreign policy, citizens can be persecuted domestically and harassed to the point of clear human rights violations? And all of this within a construct in which citizens are free to elect their national and supranational representatives? Exactly—we don’t have a word for it. But “anti-democracy” wouldn’t be a bad fit. That is how far my guest today goes: the renowned German journalist and public intellectual, Patrik Baab.We talk about the sanctions against Jacques Baud, Nathalie Yamb, Hüseyin Dogru, and other EU/Schengen citizens, as well as about his work to push back against this—as a journalist and through a new YouTube format.Links:
