Anti-Democracy: Sanctions Replace the Rule of Law | Patrik Baab
Jan 10, 2026

Originally published on Jan 8, 2026.

What do you call a form of state in which, because of its foreign policy, citizens can be persecuted domestically and harassed to the point of clear human rights violations? And all of this within a construct in which citizens are free to elect their national and supranational representatives? Exactly—we don’t have a word for it. But “anti-democracy” wouldn’t be a bad fit. That is how far my guest today goes: the renowned German journalist and public intellectual, Patrik Baab.We talk about the sanctions against Jacques Baud, Nathalie Yamb, Hüseyin Dogru, and other EU/Schengen citizens, as well as about his work to push back against this—as a journalist and through a new YouTube format.Links:

Original Video in German:    • Die EU bringt die Anti-Demokratie: Sanktio...  Our shop:    • Die EU bringt die Anti-Demokratie: Sanktio...  Patrik Baab's Homepage: https://www.patrikbaab.dePatrik Baab's YT Channel (German):    / @patrikbaab-official  

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: ⁠https://pascallottaz.substack.com⁠ 

Goods Store: ⁠https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

