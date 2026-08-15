Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
1hEdited

Pascal, I discovered the plan for a new war in the east of Europe in May 2008. They were trying to get a war started in either of Belarus or Ukraine. They didn’t really care which. It ended up being the Ukraine and now the Ukraine is destroyed. More than a million men killed, a million more injured, some terribly.

This is the price of men not helping men like me stop these sorts of things happening. To the average man another mans life is worth nothing today. And so men are returning the favour and seeing other mens lives as worth nothing.

No men are “Good Samaritans” today to other men. Men will only be “Good Samaritans” to women today. The way the world looks is a reflection on how men treat other men Pascal.

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Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
1h

Bravo Michael. It is so important that Europe find its better self and take the initiative for peace with Russia. Europe has a better self. The USA and Little Britain do not.

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