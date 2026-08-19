Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Tatjana's avatar
Tatjana
6h

Excellent article, thank you for all the details! Your fight against joining NATO is very reasonable -- indeed, "[...] US military positions [...] are not 'protective umbrellas', [but] grave sources of danger."

But if I may, I would add some details for the sake of historical record.

Libya was also neutral (Muammar Gaddafi was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement) and didn't threaten anybody. Why did then Libya get attacked by NATO in 2011, and Switzerland not?

Switzerland was allowed to be "neutral" because of her being part of the Western financial system -- Switzerland served as an OFFSHORE before the island offshores/tax havens (in my country, the phrase "to have a Swiss bank account" implies that the bank account owner is involved in shadowy, criminal business, or/and is a Western agent sponsored by his Western masters).

Besides that, during WWII Switzerland was not completely neutral. Switzerland provided Germany with arms, ammunition, and machinery, including locomotives as well as agricultural products. Allied bombing campaigns eventually forced Germany to move some of its arms factories to the safety of Swiss territory. Swiss territory was also used for all kinds of intelligence operations for all involved in WWII, but interestingly enough, the German SA and SS (secret police) were able to neutralize Soviet intel posts, but not the other way around. Also, it was Switzerland where Allen Dulles met with high-ranking SS officers in 1945, secretly negotiating their surrender to the USA, behind the back of the Soviet Union.

So, my conclusion would be that Switzerland was always a little wheel serving in the machinery of the Western financial empire (still maaged by the London City).

Until now, Switzerland served the empire as an offshore banker. Now, when the Western empire is trying to preserve its global domination by amounting all the accessible resources, Switzerland is asked to become a soldier and fight for the empire on the battlefield.

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Vern Hughes's avatar
Vern Hughes
7h

This is a fantastic piece. How tragic that a generation of the Left thinks it is 'progressive' to support NATO and its war-mongering. How could this have happened in societies like Sweden and Switzerland that are amongst the most educated and civilised on the planet?

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