Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Armenia’s Election Was Rigged In Plain Sight | Mikael Darbinian
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Armenia’s Election Was Rigged In Plain Sight | Mikael Darbinian

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 17, 2026

Mikael Darbinian, a former U.S. diplomat and ethnic Armenian now living in Armenia, joins to talk about the June 7 election, claims of rigging, arrests of opposition figures, and the growing power of Prime Minister Pashinyan. The discussion also covers foreign pressure from the EU, U.S., Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran, plus fears that Armenia is losing sovereignty.Links:Security Observer Análisis (Spanish language channel) -    / @securityobserveranalisis  Security Observer Global Voices (my Think Tank channel in English) -    / @securityobserverglobalvoices  Security Observer website: https://security-observer.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Guest intro and background00:01:12 What happened in the election00:03:25 Election rigging claims00:06:22 Recount and parliament threshold00:10:05 Public frustration in Armenia00:13:08 Why Pashinyan still has support00:17:42 Foreign influence and corridor politics00:22:04 TRIP corridor and U.S. interests00:35:08 Iran, sovereignty, and Armenia’s future

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