Armenia’s Election Was Rigged In Plain Sight | Mikael Darbinian

Mikael Darbinian, a former U.S. diplomat and ethnic Armenian now living in Armenia, joins to talk about the June 7 election, claims of rigging, arrests of opposition figures, and the growing power of Prime Minister Pashinyan. The discussion also covers foreign pressure from the EU, U.S., Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran, plus fears that Armenia is losing sovereignty.Links:Security Observer Análisis (Spanish language channel) - / @securityobserveranalisis Security Observer Global Voices (my Think Tank channel in English) - / @securityobserverglobalvoices Security Observer website: https://security-observer.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Guest intro and background00:01:12 What happened in the election00:03:25 Election rigging claims00:06:22 Recount and parliament threshold00:10:05 Public frustration in Armenia00:13:08 Why Pashinyan still has support00:17:42 Foreign influence and corridor politics00:22:04 TRIP corridor and U.S. interests00:35:08 Iran, sovereignty, and Armenia’s future
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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