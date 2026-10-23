Asia After US Hegemony: China, ASEAN and a New Security Order | Dr. Warwick Powell

If there is one region where Western imperialism has thoroughly come to a dead end, it's East and Southeast Asia. The name of the game is diversification of partnerships.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 14: Warwick PowellWarwick Powell explores how energy, production and financial infrastructure shape a changing world order. Drawing lessons from conflict in West Asia, he argues that vulnerable American bases undermine established security arrangements across Asia. He proposes an ASEAN-centered regional order grounded in neutrality, economic integration and locally driven cooperation. The discussion examines China’s industrial rise, alternative payment systems, green energy, Australia’s strategic choices and the dangers of destabilization, asking how regional societies might navigate declining hegemony while avoiding another devastating war.Warwick's Links:Substack: https://warwickpowell.substack.com/Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Warwick Powell: violence and systemic change06:05 Energy, production and China’s rise11:49 West Asia and vulnerable US bases20:31 Financial infrastructure and alternative payments23:18 Asia, Australia and the limits of US power27:38 An ASEAN-centered neutral security order31:05 Discussion: regional cooperation, energy and payments48:10 US retrenchment, destabilization and regional choices
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes