Asia DESTROYES US Pacific Hegemony. End of Alliances | Prof. Jomo Kwame Sundaram

While the US is busy destroying itself in Eastern Europe and West Asia, East Asia, too, is busy preparing for countering US warmongering. But not the way you think. South East Asia is engaged in its own cat and mouse game with the hegemon. Jomo Kwame Sundaram, Malaysian economist, research adviser at Khazanah Research Institute, emeritus professor, and former UN assistant secretary-general, discusses how the Iran war affects ASEAN energy, food, and trade. He examines Indonesia, the Strait of Malacca, ASEAN neutrality, BRICS, debt and the dollar system, and why the Non-Aligned Movement needs new life through peace, sustainable development, and resistance to militarization.Links:Jomo Kwame Sundaram Substack: https://jomodevplus.substack.comJomo Kwame Sundaram at Inter Press Service: https://www.ipsnews.net/author/jomo-k...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:01:01 Iran war impacts on Malaysia and ASEAN00:04:07 How ASEAN sees the Iran war00:07:33 Strait of Malacca and military pressure00:12:38 Non-alignment and Indonesia’s political shift00:19:12 Indonesia’s stability and foreign pressure00:26:55 BRICS, debt, and the Global South00:37:55 Why the Non-Aligned Movement faded00:43:03 Peace and sustainable development00:46:36 How to revive the Non-Aligned Movement00:51:18 Can ASEAN lead non-alignment?00:56:52 A positive vision for the NAM01:00:14 Where to follow Jomo