Attack On Venezuela Will Destroy The US Empire | Amb. Chas Freeman
Pascal Lottaz
Jan 07, 2026

Originally published on Jan. 5, 2026.

Can a superpower simply kidnap a foreign leader and charge them with possessing weapons on their own soil? Now that the U.S. has effectively "caught the car" in Venezuela, is there any road left for international law, or have we fully entered the era of the outlaw state?To make sense of this unprecedented aggression, I brought back Ambassador Chas Freeman. As a former Assistant Secretary of Defense and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chas has seen the machinery of empire from the inside, and his assessment of this latest intervention—and the constitutional crisis accompanying it—is as chilling as it is essential.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

