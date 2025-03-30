The Real Threat Isn’t China. It’s Strategic Myopia

John Menadue, a former ambassador, business man, and publisher, is sounding the alarm—not about China, but about Australia’s dangerous entrenchment in outdated alliances and inherited fears. In a conversation on Neutrality Studies, Menadue paints a portrait of a nation that has failed to psychologically liberate itself from its settler-colonial past and now clings to the United States not out of strategy, but fear.

Australia’s foreign policy remains haunted by the “Yellow Peril” mindset. Despite a radically transformed demographic landscape and the end of the White Australia policy, the country continues to view Asia through a prism of suspicion, if not angst. Menadue argues this fear is rooted in historical racism and dependency—first on Britain, now on the USA. The result: a nation that views regional neighbors like Indonesia not as vital partners, but as latent threats, while parroting an anti-China narrative that serves Washington’s interests more than Canberra’s.

China, Menadue asserts, is not the aggressor it’s made out to be. It hasn’t waged a war in over 45 years, unlike the United States, whose record is marred by endless military interventions. Australia’s perception of China as a menace is a “fabricated view,” sustained by a compliant media, political cowardice, and an inability to distinguish strategic autonomy from alliance loyalty.

Media as a Tool of Manufactured Consent

The media, Menadue laments, has become a key instrument in preserving Australia’s submissive stance. Americanization isn’t limited to defense policy—it pervades culture, commerce, and especially news. With Rupert Murdoch’s empire controlling over 60% of Australian broadsheet readership and legacy outlets parroting US talking points, the space for independent analysis has shrunk dramatically.

But there’s also reasons for hope. Menadue’s own venture, Pearls and Irritations, or the one of his colleague, Eugene Doyle, in New Zealand, are part of a growing ecosystem of independent media offering Australians a different lens on global affairs. He acknowledges that these outlets remain small, underfunded, and fractured. Yet the hunger for better analysis is real. What’s lacking is the infrastructure. [And let me interject here that a “Reuters for sane media,” would help a lot. Imagine a pool of credible, sharable, and diverse content that can amplify alternative voices without sacrificing quality or coherence. Too bad this does not exist yet.]

This media transformation isn’t just about content. It’s about narrative power. The old empires—both literal and editorial—are crumbling under their contradictions. The future lies in collaboration, in editorial resource sharing, and in reasserting journalism as a public good rather than a corporate asset.

A Reckoning on the Horizon

The core message Menadue delivers is clear: Australia must grow up. The age of blind obedience to foreign powers is over. If Trump’s chaotic presence in U.S. politics has a silver lining, it’s that he’s shaking up assumptions—even prompting Australians to reconsider their deep-seated alliance with the US. According to recent polls, a significant portion of the Australian public now sees Trump as a greater threat to peace than either Xi or Putin. That alone signals a tectonic shift in public perception.

Menadue’s call is not for isolationism but for sovereignty. Sovereignty that recognizes Indonesia—not the USA—as Australia’s most consequential neighbor. Sovereignty that questions the moral superiority complex still plaguing the West, especially in its grotesque double standards on Palestine. Sovereignty that supports peace not through military buildup, but through diplomatic maturity and regional integration.

If Australia truly wants to ensure its security and relevance in the 21st century, it must stop looking westward for validation and start cultivating genuine partnerships in its own neighborhood. Clinging to imperial shadows—be it Britain’s monarchy or America’s military—only guarantees continued strategic irrelevance. The real threat to Australia is not China, but its refusal to stand on its own feet.