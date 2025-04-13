Australian Icon EXPOSES Racist White-Man-Media Narrative. Real Threat Is USA | John Menadue

Originally published on 21 Mar 2025.
Today I'm talking to John Menadue, one of Australia's most prolific publishers and public figures. Born in 1935, John worked in Australian media, served as head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet from 1974 to 1976 and was Australia's Ambassador to Japan fon 1977-1980. He was appointed Head of the Department of Trade in December 1983. And after returning to the private sector, he became the CEO of Qantas Airline from 1986-1989.After several more positions in and out of Government, John founded influential public policy journal Pearls and Irritations at http://johnmenadue.com/ in January 2013 on which he and his colleagues have been reporting very critically on current affairs.