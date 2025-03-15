Australia's Suicide Strategy: US Puppet, China Paranoid, Lost in SEA | Amb. Dr. Geoff Raby

Originally published on Mar 4, 2025.
Today I‘m talking to Ambassador, Dr. Geoff Raby. Dr. Raby is an Australian economist who served as his country‘s Ambassador to China from 2007-2011. He currently runs a Beijing-based business advisory firm and he is a friend of Professor Hugh White, the brilliant Australian geopolitical analyst who was on this channel a few weeks ago. Dr. Raby published last November the book “Great Game on: The Contest for Central Asia and Global Supremacy.” Today we want to talk again about Asia Pacific, China, and Australia as part of the puzzle.Book Links:Great Game On: https://www.mup.com.au/books/great-ga...Other Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/...