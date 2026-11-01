By Marianne Volonte

The Self-Canibalization of Europe

A Planned Sell-Out

Europe did not lose a substantial part of its industrial strength overnight. Nor was it simply taken away from us by China or other emerging economies. We transferred it ourselves decades ago, deliberately, gradually and in pursuit of an economic logic that appeared compelling at the time. I observed the process of this transformation from within the realm of international business law and finance.

My professional career began in the early Eighties as a junior lawyer in an international law firm in Zurich and Lugano, Switzerland. I initially specialised in international contracts, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and tax planning. Working with European and international entrepreneurs exposed me to the increasingly sophisticated structures used to quickly optimise corporate profits and taxation, including trusts, trading companies and offshore jurisdictions. At that time, much of our clients’ actual brick-and-mortar manufacturing remained in Europe, but the movement of production towards offshore, lower-cost countries had already begun.

In 1989, after seven years as junior partner, as a legal corporate counsel I joined the management team of a foreign-owned universal bank operating in and out of Switzerland. I subsequently represented the Association of Foreign Banks within the Swiss Investment Fund Association and witnessed the rapid development of the then nascent investment-fund industry. In 1996, I established my own law firm, specialising, among other areas, in the legal and contractual structuring of investment fund schemes.

Looking back, these experiences provided me with a uniquely privileged view of two simultaneous transformations: the relocation of productive knowhow and capacity as well as the mounting financialisation of Western economies.

The Irresistible Bargain

The argument for moving manufacturing to Asia - and particularly China - was initially presented as self-evident. European companies could manufacture goods at substantially lower cost. Consumers would enjoy cheaper products. Businesses would become more competitive internationally. Knowhow, capital and management would remain in Europe, while labour-intensive production took place where wages and other costs were much more competitive.

Europe, we were told, would retain what really mattered: innovation, strategy, engineering, intellectual property, design, management and technological know-how. In fact, during my MBA studies in Zurich in the late Nineties, I encountered precisely this confidence. The prevailing attitude was that transferring manufacturing to low-cost countries represented little strategic danger, for the West would retain the knowledge. At worst, we were told, others might try and manage to (poorly) copy us.

This assumption deserves utmost attention, because history has demonstrated how dangerously illusionary it was. Manufacturing is not simply the mechanical execution of someone else’s intellectual property. Production itself reproduces and regenerates knowledge. Where manufacturing takes place, engineers interact with production lines in a continuous learning curve. New suppliers develop around those factories and workers increasingly acquire specialised skills. Problems are solved, processes refined, and technologies improved somewhere else. Over years and decades, an entire industrial ecosystem can evolve from dry outsourcing, and this is what happened.

We believed we were exporting labour costs. In reality, we were progressively exporting and unravelling parts of our accumulated industrial intelligence, skills and knowhow.

Who Benefited?

It would be simplistic to claim that Europeans received no benefits from globalisation. We clearly did. Consumers gained access to an extraordinary range of inexpensive products. European companies reduced production costs and became more competitive. International trade contributed to the economic development of countries that had previously been excluded from these developments.

But another side of the equation received too little attention. For shareholders, executives, investors and financial intermediaries, the combination of lower manufacturing costs, international corporate structures and sophisticated tax planning created opportunities for exceptional profitability and wealth increase.

The crucial question was what happened to those additional financial gains? Had a substantial proportion continually returned to productive investment — new factories, technologies, apprenticeships, engineering, infrastructure and industrial research within Europe — the long-term outcome might have been very different.

Instead, tax-planning and treaty shopping allowed to deposit financial gains anonymously in offshore jurisdictions centres or investment fund schemes. The increasingly financialised economy created powerfully engineered incentives to direct capital towards whichever investment produced the highest short-term return. My experience in banking showed me the growing importance of pooled investment structures — aka financialization — and the gradual distancing of capital from the personal relationship that had traditionally existed between banker, entrepreneur and investor.

Something similar happened between companies and workers. The European factory owner once knew that the prosperity of his company was intertwined with that of his employees, their families and the community surrounding the factory. Global supply chains weakened that relationship. Economic efficiency increased, but social responsibility became easier to outsource.

Today, by and large we live in a supply-side optimised economy, where labour no longer gets to reap the benefits of wealth growth.

The Cost That Did Not Appear on The Balance Sheet

The fundamental mistake was therefore not globalisation itself. It was evaluating globalisation almost exclusively through the short-term balance sheet. The price of a manufactured product can be calculated relatively easily. The value of an industrial and cultural ecosystem cannot.

What is the value of a generation of skilled machinists? What is the value of a regional network of specialist suppliers? What is the value of retaining the capacity to manufacture strategically important components? What happens to communities when well-paid productive employment disappears? And what happens to a continent when it becomes dependent upon distant and inscrutable supply chains not merely for inexpensive consumer goods, but increasingly for high technologies essential to its economic future?

These costs are in large part latent and emerge over decades, which make them politically inconvenient. Quarterly results reward immediate efficiency. Elections reward visible short-term prosperity. Neither mechanism naturally rewards decisions whose benefits may become apparent twenty years later.

The result was an extraordinary asymmetry: private profits were internationalised while many of the long-term social consequences, including losses, remained local.

This was not necessarily a conspiracy or bad faith. It was common practice and the requirement for being competitive. However, something much more dangerous was at work: financial incentives encouraged ambitious people to optimise their individual interest, which at the same time meant declining the responsibility for the sustainable growth of the whole.

What Europe Should Have Done

The alternative was never to close Europe’s borders or attempt to preserve every factory irrespective of cost. Economic development, much like personal development, requires being prepared for change. But Europe should have distinguished between myopic short-term trade and strategic long-term industrial surrender.

Governments could have made it more attractive to retain advanced manufacturing through competitive energy costs, sensible taxation, subsidies, investment incentives, modern infrastructure and considerably less bureaucratic friction. Corporate tax systems could have rewarded the reinvestment of profits into European productive capacity, labour, research and workforce development.

Even more importantly, strategic know-how should have been treated as an asset requiring protection. Where European companies transferred production abroad, policymakers and researchers should have examined the long-term implications for technology, intellectual property, critical supply chains and industrial independence. Education policy should simultaneously have preserved the status of technical professions, engineering and apprenticeships rather than allowing entire generations to regard manufacturing as yesterday’s economy.

New Perspectives

Is it too late? An autopsy normally examines something after it has died, a post mortem. Europe’s industrial economy is not completely dead (yet), which means this analysis need not end with a death certificate.

However, possible recovery would require something psychological: acknowledging that cultural, moral and intellectual assumptions of supremacy are never justified and that some decisions celebrated as progress produced consequences their architects completely failed to anticipate.

My later and current work analysing human behaviour has taught me that individuals often defend a damaging course of action precisely because admitting the original mistake threatens their self-image. The proverbial sunk-cost fallacy. The bigger the fear and mistake, the more violent and emotional the reaction normally manifests itself. Institutions and nation states behave similarly. The longer a losing policy has been defended, the more difficult it becomes to reconsider and repair it.

Europe therefore faces a huge challenge and China’s industrial rise should not be blamed on them. China pursued its interests, invested in capability, educated its workforce and learned from the manufacturing opportunities the West willingly surrendered.

The more uncomfortable challenging question is whether we pursued ours. For decades, we confused lower prices with prosperity, financial returns with economic strength, and ownership of intellectual property with permanent control of knowledge. A resilient economy needs finance. It needs international trade. It needs profitable companies. And it needs labour.

But ultimately, it needs the firm conviction that nothing can be taken for granted, and that each member of the community has their own resources. We will only reach satisfaction and prosperity in the present and future by taking into account the entire community. In my opinion, the actual trend, investing swaths of public funds into the defence industry while increasing the debt ratio, does not represent a long-term, sustainable solution we probably would all like to achieve.

A turnaround at this point seems very difficult. However, as expressed in my upcoming book “Conscious egoism is the key to healthy relationship”, I do share Walt Disney’s famed conviction: “If you can dream it – you can do it.” I would simply add that those dreams should cover the needs and interests of the community, and not some short-term profits.

Marianne Volonté is the founder of MyMarq. She worked as an expert lawyer in the finance sector for over 30 years while running her own firm.

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