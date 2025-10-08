[Back issue] Destabilizing Operation In The Caucasus & Vassalization Of Europe | Dr. Jeffrey Sachs

Originally published on 10 Aug 2025.
We’ve seen a lot of turmoil in the South Caucasus recently, from Azerbeijan’s support for the US/Israeli attack on Iran to a crack down on political opposition in Armenia and previously an attempt in Georgia to oust the elected government by something very reminiscent of the Euro-Maidan in Ukraine. Together with my co-host, Lasha Kasradze, today want to hear Jeffrey's reading of these events.Professor Jeffrey Sachs, is a Professor at Columbia University, advisor to countless governments, and a prolific analyst. Lasha Kasradze is an international relations analyst specializing in the South Caucasus.
