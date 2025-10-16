[Back issue] Destruction of Armenia: NATO's Plans Against Russia and Iran | A. Kachikian & P. Shakarian

Originally published on 8 Sept 2025.
The situation in Armenia is alarming, where a self-proclaimed democratic leader is enacting Stalinist-style repressions, arresting archbishops, and silencing opposition. How can a "Velvet Revolution" so quickly turn into an autocratic nightmare, and why is the West, known for championing human rights, not only silent but actively supportive of this crackdown? Today I’m talking to Arthur Katchikian a political scientist and IR Scholars and Pietro Shakarian a lecturer of history at the american university in Yerevan.Today we discuss the alleged Western-engineered rise of Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is now accused of selling out the Armenian homeland, and how Armenia is now at risk of losing its statehood.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
