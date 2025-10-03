[Back issue] Drums Of War: Georgia and Armenia On the Brink | P. Shakarian & L. Kasradze

Originally published on 25 Jul 2025.
Today I’m talking again to Pietro Shakarian and Lasha Kasradze. Pietro is an Armenian historian at the Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg, and Lasha is a Georgian international relations analyst working in the US as a liaison officer for the Sokhumi State University.Today we want to discuss the many developments in the Caucasus region, from Armenia’s crack down on opposition forces, to renewed EU pressure on Georgia, and Azerbeijan’s antagonist policies toward Russia—a lot is happening right now.
