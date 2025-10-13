[Back issue] Finland: The Next Neocon War To Entrap Russia And The USA | Tuomas Malinen

Originally published on 4 Sept 2025.
Tuomas Malinen, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki and CEO of GNS Economics, discusses Finland's dramatic shift from neutrality to NATO membership. One of President Alexander Stubb's first acts was signing a defense treaty with Ukraine, marking Finland's first military treaty with a nation at war with Russia since 1944. This represents a stark departure from Finland's historical policy of neutrality ("Finlandization").Finland is showing signs of military preparation, with airfields being expanded, military reserves planned to increase from 325,000 to 1 million by 2032, and aggressive rhetoric toward Russia unprecedented in Finland's 100 years of independence. Finland formally joined NATO on April 9, 2023 - symbolically the same calendar date as NATO's founding in 1949.Links:Tuomas’ Substack: https://mtmalinen.substack.comNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
