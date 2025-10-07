[Back issue] He Was In The Donbas: French Observer EXPOSES Western Lies on Minsk, Shelling & War | Benoît Paré

Originally published on 5 Aug 2025.
Today I’m talking to Benoît Paré, a French army reserve officer and former defense ministry analyst. Most importantly, Mr. Paré worked for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as part of the seize-fire monitoring mission in Eastern Ukraine. He also wrote a book about this experiences in the Donbas with the title “What I saw in Ukraine: 2015-2022, Diary of an international Observer”.That’s what we want to discuss today.Links:"What I saw in Ukraine" Book: https://www.amazon.com/what-saw-ukrai...
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies