[Back issue] His Case BROKE The Internet, Exposed EU | Armando Mema

Originally published on 9 Sept 2025.

Europe's commitment to free speech is crumbling before our eyes. How can a public protest against a top EU official lead to arrest, fines, and even a "record" that could impact one's future, all while the official claims the protester is lucky to live in a free country in a show of absolute irony? Is "damage to an official" the new way to silence dissent, and what does the media's silence on this high-profile case reveal about the state of journalism in Europe?Today I’m talking to Armando Mema, the Former European Parliament candidate who hackled Ursula von der Leyen a few months ago during a speech and who was then arrested on camera while von der Leyen ironically was saying that he’s lucky living in a free country where his act is not a crime. We talk about the details of Armando's arrest, the perplexing legal charges, and the unprecedented court order restricting his future right to protest. Whether the freedom to speak out against power is truly protected in Finland and across the European Union, or if we are witnessing a concerning slide towards authoritarianism.Links:Video being discussed: https://x.com/eurodale/status/1953386...Armando's X (Twitter): https://x.com/ArmandoMema

