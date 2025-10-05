Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

[Back issue] Historian Reveals 2000 Years Of Chinese Economic Power | Michael Pembroke
[Back issue] Historian Reveals 2000 Years Of Chinese Economic Power | Michael Pembroke

Oct 05, 2025

Originally published on 31 Jul 2025.

Today I’m talking to the Australian author and historian, Michael Pembroke.Michael is based in Sydney, has written several books and for various outlets, including Time Magazine, Al Jazeera, the South China Morning Post. He was also a Supreme Court Judge (2010–20) for Australia’s state of New South Wales.His most recent work came out this July and carries the title, “Silk, Silver, Opium: The Trade With China that Changed the World”Links:Silk, Silver, Opium: The Trade With China that Changed the World: https://www.amazon.com/Silk-Silver-Op...

