[Back issue] It Now Happens In The EU—State Terrorises Dissidents | Romans Sklenniks
[Back issue] It Now Happens In The EU—State Terrorises Dissidents | Romans Sklenniks

Pascal Lottaz
Oct 03, 2025

Originally published on 22 Jul 2025.

Today I'm talking again to Romans Sklenniks, a former Latvian journalist in Riga, who pointed out to me that there is another very scary ongoing case of a EU citizen, a Latvian citizen, Tatiana Andriets, who is being prosecuted for basically having a connection to Russia. This kind of occurrences is now happening more and more inside the European Union, and we want to discuss this today.

Links:Tatiana’s Case: https://baltija.eu/2025/05/08/v-latvi...https://www.sool.lv/tatyana-andriets-...

Roman’s YT:    / @romanssklenniks  Roman's Telegram: https://web.telegram.org/k/#@perspekt...

Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

