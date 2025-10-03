[Back issue] It Now Happens In The EU—State Terrorises Dissidents | Romans Sklenniks

Originally published on 22 Jul 2025.
Today I'm talking again to Romans Sklenniks, a former Latvian journalist in Riga, who pointed out to me that there is another very scary ongoing case of a EU citizen, a Latvian citizen, Tatiana Andriets, who is being prosecuted for basically having a connection to Russia. This kind of occurrences is now happening more and more inside the European Union, and we want to discuss this today.
