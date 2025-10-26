Originally published on 16 Sept 2025.
While the West is still aiming for "bleeding Russia to the last Ukrainian", Kiev's chances of victory have all but evaporated. Even with NATO mercenaries here and there, the Ukrainians are losing the war while its leaders get rich. To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert.We explore Stas' assessment that Ukraine cannot win, breaking down the evidence for a large-scale presence of NATO mercenaries on the front lines. We also analyze the mysterious drone incident in Poland, the deep-rooted corruption of Ukraine's political elite, and the dangerous internal power struggles. Finally, we shift to the Middle East to uncover the powerful, yet poorly understood, influence of Christian Zionism and its theological drive to bring about Armageddon.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik's YouTube Channel: @MrSlavikmanStanislav Krapivnik's Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
