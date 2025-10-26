Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
[Back issue] NATO's Humiliating DEFEAT In Ukraine / Christian Zionism | Stanislav Krapivnik
0:00
-40:50

[Back issue] NATO's Humiliating DEFEAT In Ukraine / Christian Zionism | Stanislav Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Oct 26, 2025

Originally published on 16 Sept 2025.

While the West is still aiming for "bleeding Russia to the last Ukrainian", Kiev's chances of victory have all but evaporated. Even with NATO mercenaries here and there, the Ukrainians are losing the war while its leaders get rich. To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert.We explore Stas' assessment that Ukraine cannot win, breaking down the evidence for a large-scale presence of NATO mercenaries on the front lines. We also analyze the mysterious drone incident in Poland, the deep-rooted corruption of Ukraine's political elite, and the dangerous internal power struggles. Finally, we shift to the Middle East to uncover the powerful, yet poorly understood, influence of Christian Zionism and its theological drive to bring about Armageddon.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik's YouTube Channel: ‪@MrSlavikman‬Stanislav Krapivnik's Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture