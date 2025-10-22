[Back issue] Russia & China United: The USA Made Kissingers Nightmare Come True | Prof. Rein Müllerson

Originally published on 13 Sept 2025.
While the West condemns Russia's war in Ukraine, it conveniently forgets its own "sphere of interference"—from Victoria Nuland hand-picking Ukrainian leaders to NATO's relentless eastward expansion. Is this hypocrisy fueling the geopolitical reconfiguration of the world? And could neutrality be the key to de-escalation?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Dr. Rein Müllerson, the former President of the Law School of Estonia’s Tallinn University.We explore the profound geopolitical reconfiguration shifting the world away from a unipolar moment and toward a multipolar reality. We break down the true root causes of the Ukraine war, from broken Western promises on NATO expansion to the deliberate undermining of the Minsk Accords. We also dissect the hypocrisy of Western foreign policy and discuss why neutrality is re-emerging as a vital tool for de-escalation and security for smaller nations caught between great powers.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
