[Back issue] Thailand VS Cambodia: Proxy War Or Internal Power Struggle? | Dr. Digby Wren

Originally published on 26 Jul 2025.

The military tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border have exploded this week into all-out artillery warfare. Military personnel and civilians have died and the political fallout in Thailand has cost the prime minister her job. What is going on? To discuss this, I'm joined today by Dr. Digby J. Wren.

Based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dr. Wren has been connected to the region for decades. He runs a geopolitical risk advisory firm and is a former External Relations Advisor to the President of the Royal Academy of Cambodia. He is also the publisher of the very successful Substack Analysis, “the long Mekong”.Dr. Wren's Susbtack: https://longmekong.substack.comOur Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...