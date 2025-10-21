[Back issue] The 200-Year-Old Lie Pushing Us Towards Nuclear War | Dr. Jeffrey Sachs

Originally published on 10 Sept 2025.
While the West decries Russia's demand for a "sphere of influence," it ignores its own 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine. Is this hypocrisy pushing us toward a major war? And could the solution be redefining the concept as "spheres of security"?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a Professor at Columbia University, advisor to countless governments, and a prolific analyst—I’m absolutely sure you all know him very well.We explore his powerful argument for creating neutral buffer zones between great powers to prevent catastrophe. We also break down the dangerous "with us or against us" logic driving current conflicts, the hypocrisy of US foreign policy, and why understanding history is crucial to our survival in the nuclear age.Links:Jeffrey Sachs' essay mentioned in the video: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/s...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
