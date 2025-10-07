Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
[Back issue] The Collective West Is Collapsing | Jeff Rich
0:00
-46:41

[Back issue] The Collective West Is Collapsing | Jeff Rich

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Oct 07, 2025

Originally published on 3 Aug 2025.

Today I’m talking again to the Australian historian and writer, Jeff Rich. Jeff publishes on his substack and on YouTube. Today we want to discuss the general development of world politics and the forces that are shaping the 8 billion people planet.Links:Jeff's Substact: https://substack.com/@jeffrichJeff's YouTube channel: ‪@theburningarchive‬

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudiesNeutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture