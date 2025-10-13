[Back issue] The End of Imperial Japan & Lessons for Ukraine | Dr. Richard Overy

Originally published on 25 Aug 2025.
Today I’m talking to Dr. Richard Overy, a Honorary Professor at the University of Exeter and a historian of the Second World War. Professor Overy wrote many books and just recently published the great work “Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima, and the Surrender of Japan” in which he discusses not only the atomic bomb, but the larger context of arial bombings, the military situation in 1945, and the political process that led to the Tenno’s capitulation to the US forces—which ended World War II. The process of surrender is what we want to discuss today.Links:Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima, and the Surrender of Japan: https://www.amazon.com/Rain-Ruin-Toky...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...