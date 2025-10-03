[Back issue] The Plans To END The World Are REAL | Prof. Ivana Nikolić Hughes

Originally published on 23 Jul 2025.
Today I’m talking to Dr. Ivana Nikolic Hughes, the Director of Frontiers of Science and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at Columbia University. Dr. Hughes is also the President of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and has been working with her students for many years on issues of nonproliferation and disarmament.Links:Nuclear Age Peace Foundation: www.WagingPeace.OrgFind more info at ICAN: https://www.icanw.org/Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...