[Back issue] The Proxy-War Against Russia Is Older Than You Think, Includes Sweden | Mazze Nielsson

Originally published on 12 Sept 2025.
Sweden abandoned 200 years of neutrality to join NATO, hoping for security. Instead, has it become a frontline state, a target in a war it has no stake in? And was its independent foreign policy deliberately dismantled with the assassination of Olof Palme?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking to Mazze Nielsson, one of the host of Sweden’s Dissident Podcast to give us an update about Sweden.We explore the remilitarization frenzy sweeping the Nordics and dive into the forgotten history of Sweden's independent path under Olof Palme, who sought dialogue with the Soviet Union. We also break down the details of his suspicious assassination and how it fits a pattern of eliminating European leaders who challenged the US-led order. Finally, we discuss the long-term Anglo-American strategy to dominate Eurasia and the current status of US bases in Sweden.Links:Dissident Poden Substack (Swedish): https://dissidentpodden.substack.comNilsson's X (Twitter): https://x.com/mazzenilsson
