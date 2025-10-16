[Back issue] The „Rest“ Leaving The West. Russia, China, SCO Building The Future | Dr. Michael Rossi

Originally published on 7 Sept 2025.
Are we truly past the unipolar era, and what new pillars are emerging to shape the multipolar world?Today I’m talking again to Dr. Michael Rossi, a lecturer at Rutgers University and visiting Prof at Foredom University and Pace University as well as Webster Uni Tashkent. Michael teaches political science and international relations, and is the host of the YouTube channel “Michael Rossi Pol Sci”, on which he publishes very valuable primary sources of Russian speeches and interviews.We discuss the profound implications of these developments and why the world might no longer be waiting for the West. We explore why non-Western states are increasingly asserting themselves, questioning the very definition of progress and prosperity beyond the traditional Western model, and how this redefines global leadership in 2025.Links:Michael's channel: / @michaelrossipolisci Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...