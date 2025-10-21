[Back issue] The West is CLUELESS: The Unbreakable India-Russia Friendship Explained | Dr. Anuradha Chenoy

Originally published on 11 Sept 2025.
Is the era of US structural power in the Global South coming to an end? As the US strategically downgrades India, how is India reshaping its foreign policy, strengthening ties with China and Russia while asserting its strategic autonomy? What does the emerging continental bloc of BRICS and SCO mean for the future of geopolitics and the push for a multipolar world order?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, a former professor and dean at the School of International Studies at India’s prestigious (JaVa Halal) Jawaharlal Nehru University. Links:Anuradha's articles in "Economic and Political Weekly": https://www.epw.in/author/anuradha-ch...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
