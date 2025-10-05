[Back issue] The West's Ukraine Lies EXPOSED | Dr. Benjamin Abelow

Originally published on 29 Jul 2025.
Today I’m talking to Dr. Benjamin Abelow, the author of the book „Ho the West Brought War to Ukraine“ which I have reviewed on this channel before. Dr. Abelow graduated from the Yale School of Medicine, where he also served as Lecturer in Medicine.Links:Free PDFs in English, German, and French:https://benjaminabelow.com/download/Translation versions available at AMAZON (English also available in all countries):United States:https://www.amazon.com/How-West-Broug...United Kingdom:https://www.amazon.co.uk/How-West-Bro...German:https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Benjamin-A...
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...