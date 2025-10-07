[Back issue] They NEVER Wanted To Build A Common European Home With Russia | Minister Evarist Bartolo

Originally published on 9 Aug 2025.
Today I’m talking to Evarist Bartolo, a labor politician of the beautiful island state of Malta. Mr. Bartolo was a member of Malta’s parliament for 30 years, and he served as Minister of European and Foreign Affairs, between 2020 and 2022.Links:Article mentioned in the video (Mirage of a Common Home): https://timesofmalta.com/article/mira...Minister Bartolo's Homepage: https://evaristbartolo.mt
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies