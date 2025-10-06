Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

[Back issue] US Hegemony Is OVER: The Global South Defies Washington | Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti
Oct 06, 2025

Originally published on 2 Aug 2025.

Today I’m talking again to Dr. Ezequiel Luis Bistoletti, a political scientist working for the University of Buenos Aires and an international lecturer based in Berlin. Ezequiel is also a fellow youtuber and the host of the Spanish-language channel Demoliendo Mitos de la Politica - "Demolishing Political Myths.”Links:Ezequiel's channel (Spanish): ‪@demoliendomitosdelapolitica‬Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

