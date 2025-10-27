[Back issue] USA Dumping Ukraine War & Rogue State Politics | Amb. Chas Freeman

Originally published on 19 Sept 2025.

The West champions a 'rules-based order' while supporting a genocide in Gaza and fueling a proxy war in Ukraine. Has this hypocrisy shattered its global moral standing for good? And are rising powers actually trying to restore the international law the West has abandoned?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking again to Ambassador Chas Freeman, a former US diplomat, and Assistant Secretary of Defense.We explore the alarming rebranding of the US Department of Defense to the "Department of War" and its historical roots in the Monroe Doctrine. We also break down the escalating tensions with Venezuela, the moral bankruptcy of Western policy on Israel-Palestine, and why Ambassador Freeman calls Europe's approach to Ukraine the "coalition of the deluded." Finally, we discuss the collapse of US diplomacy and the rise of a 'Global Majority' seeking to conserve the very international order the West now undermines.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

