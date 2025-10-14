[Back issue] Yugoslavia: The West's Playbook for Global Domination | Dr. George Szamuely

Originally published on 5 Sept 2025.
Dr. George Szamuely reveals how the West's destruction of Yugoslavia in the 1990s became the blueprint for modern interventionism. From the illegal Badinter Commission to NATO's "humanitarian" bombing, Western powers violated international law to break up a sovereign state. This wasn't about human rights—it was about eliminating Russian influence in Europe and establishing total Western dominance. The precedents set in Yugoslavia directly enabled today's conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond. Szamuely exposes the hypocrisy of the "rules-based order" and shows how arbitrary legal interpretations serve geopolitical interests, not justice.Dr. Szamueli is a Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, the co-host with Peter Lavel of the podcast “The Gaggle,” and the author of the wonderful book “Bombs for Peace: NATO’s Humanitarian War on Yugoslavia.”
