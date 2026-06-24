Baiting Russia AGAIN & CIA Deceptions Exposed | George Beebe

George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute and former CIA Russia analyst, explains how intelligence should inform policy, why covert action can distort analysis, and how partisan bias has grown inside U.S. institutions. He also talks about Russia, Ukraine, the risk of escalation, and why a more neutral, multipolar world may need new rules.Links:Quincy Institute: https://quincyinst.orgGeorge Beebe Twitter/X: https://x.com/GeorgeBeebe13Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Intelligence and the CIA’s role00:06:42 Foreign intel, oversight, and Curveball00:17:59 CIA after 9/11 and policy bias00:24:26 DNI, transparency, and partisanship00:31:59 RussiaGate and intel reform00:35:56 Russia, Ukraine, and escalation risks00:41:58 Why neutrality is hard in Ukraine00:44:59 A multipolar world and new realism
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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