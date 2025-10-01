Beijing Does Not Want To Rule The World | Prof. Daniel Bell

Originally published on 23 Sept 2025.

Why does the West insist on viewing China through a simplistic "democracy vs. autocracy" lens? Is it possible that China's political system is not a failed version of our own, but something fundamentally different—a unique "political meritocracy" with deep historical and cultural roots?To discuss this and more, today I'm talking to Dr. Daniel Bell, a Professor and Chair of Political Theory with the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong. Professor Bell has written many important works on China, including "The China Model: Political Meritocracy and the Limits of Democracy". The political system of China and popular misconceptions about it in the West is what we want to discuss today.Drawing on his decades of experience living and teaching in China, we explore the nuanced reality of its three-tiered political system, where different methods of selecting leaders—from local elections to meritocratic promotion—are applied at different levels. We also break down profound cultural misunderstandings, such as the true meaning of 'harmony' (diversity) versus 'sameness,' why China lacks the 'missionary impulse' to export its political model, and how the core legitimacy of its government rests on delivering material well-being to its people.