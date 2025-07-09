Pascal’s Substack

Michael Riches's avatar
Michael Riches
8d

This is the most lucid and informative piece I've read or heard, in what has been a confusing and incoherent period.

tre peperoncini
8d

Thank you for sharing this. I couldn’t help but feel troubled while reading it, not because I object to the analysis. On the contrary, it was well thought out and highly informative.

What disturbs me is the underlying assumption " in the air" which seems to define the perspective of the Collective West: that Iran is somehow obliged to explain, justify, or prove its intentions regarding nuclear weapons to the very powers that have acted with open hostility toward it for decades.

There is a presumption that Iran and its people are lesser, that they must adhere to non-proliferation agreements and submit to inspections by foreign agencies, even when those agencies have been infiltrated by Zionist spies. And regardless of Iran’s actual intentions, or the fact that it has upheld its commitments, it is still expected to endure attacks and crippling sanctions at the whim of Imperialist war-mongers.

The fact that Iran did not pursue nuclear weapons, even after suffering the eight-year crime against humanity perpetrated by the West using Iraq as a proxy, is at least to me, evidence of moral restraint on the part of its leadership. With deep shame, I must admit I cannot say the same of any country within the so-called Collective West.

I fear that this very morality may one day lead to Iran’s downfall. Iran willingness to cease attacks recently is only pause , the Zionist regime and its backers in Washington have no intention to leave Iran in peace.

My only objection to the original post lies in the phrasing of the question: “If the survival of the government...” This is not simply about the survival of a government. This is an existential threat to a people of Iran, to the Iranian nation, its culture, its history, and its sovereignty. Look what they have done to Gaza, Iraq, Syria, Libya ...do we really believe these war-mongers are not going to attack again?

The empire’s war-mongers have thirsted for Iranian blood ever since the 1979 hostage crisis. The Zionist occupiers of Palestine have relentlessly sought to destroy every nation and every people who dare object to their treatment of the Palestinians.

The Iranian people have every right to determine their future as they see fit. They have never sought isolation from the world—nor have the people of North Korea, Cuba, or Venezuela. That isolation has been imposed from the outside.

The Collective West has been effectively at war with Iran ever since its people overthrew the puppet despot Shah. Today, Iran is not only fighting for its own survival, it is fighting a war for the dignity, agency, and future of all humanity. Will the rest of world fight along Iran or will it watch as it did with Gaza?

