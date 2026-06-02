Black America is DONE with US Empire. Revolution Ahead | Rasheed Muhammad

With every passing day, every new genocide, every atrocity committed by the Washington elite, they are losing more people on the ground. The little guy and girl. Some of whom voted for Trump. Some who didn't. But people who share the disillusionment about the violence America carries into all corners of the world, much as it once carried millions of unwilling subjects to its shores in chains. Some remember, and this is going to be a rude awakening for the elites once the unfinished Civil Rights Movement comes back.Rasheed Muhammad of The Red Pill Diaries joins Pascal to discuss Black America, US empire, Western double standards, civil rights, nuclear hypocrisy, Palestine, Iran, propaganda, the dollar system, and the roots of American power.Links:The Red Pill Diaries YouTube: / @theredpilldiariesofficial The Red Pill Diaries Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheRedPillDiariesThe Red Pill Diaries Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheRedPillDiaries:9The Red Pill Diaries Patreon: / theredpilldiaries The Red Pill Diaries X: https://x.com/pill_diariesThe Red Pill Diaries Twitch: / theredpilldiaries Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:27 Red Pill Diaries Origins00:02:47 Empire Hypocrisy And Double Standards00:06:25 Black America And Imperial Power00:13:49 Personal Awakening And Propaganda00:20:43 Citizenship Treaties And War Patterns00:24:29 Human Rights And Dehumanization00:27:56 Founding Violence And National Myth00:31:54 Hope Karma And The Dollar System00:43:45 Demolishing The System