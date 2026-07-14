Blame Russia: The Lie Holding the West Together | Prof. Yakov Rabkin

If all else fails, go to war with Russia. It's an age old European strategy to keep their own population from revolting against their economic slave-masters. And sure enough, the 21st century is no exception. The elites would rather have a nuclear war with Russia than admit that their economic policies at home are ruining the continent. For this, one only needs to reactivate age-old Russophobic tropes. And here we go. Like Anti-semitism is wielded against the enemy within, Russophobia has a very specific political purpose to rally people up against the external enemy. That dynamic is now in full swing..Dr. Yakov Rabkin, emeritus professor of history at the University of Montreal, discusses the links between Russophobia, anti-Semitism, racism, and war. He explains how stereotypes turn groups into simple enemies, block public debate, and support militarization. The conversation also covers colonial ideas, economic inequality, “demodernization,” Israel and Zionism, and why diplomacy is being replaced by deterrence.Links:Yakov Rabkin website: https://yakovrabkin.ca/Yakov Rabkin on Academia.edu: https://independent.academia.edu/YRabkinNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Russophobia and anti-Semitism00:07:11 Nazi racism and colonial thinking00:13:25 Racism, essentialism and inequality00:19:29 Demodernization and private anger00:24:46 Why elites need enemies00:35:04 Stereotypes, diplomacy and deterrence00:46:51 Anti-Semitism, Israel and public debate00:54:09 Empire, culture and racism