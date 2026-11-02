In contrast to the EU, Australia does maintain some degrees of freedom and pragmatism when it comes to Foreign Relations.Professor Alexis Esposto joins Pascal to discuss Australia’s choices in an emerging multipolar world. They examine the country’s reliance on the United States, its economic relationship with China and the opportunities offered by Asia’s growing markets. Esposto questions whether American protection can provide lasting security, while discussing AUKUS, maritime vulnerabilities and financial dependence. The conversation explores pragmatic diplomacy, neutrality, migration, alternative payment systems and the challenge of protecting Australian prosperity without becoming trapped in a conflict between major powers.Alexis's Links:LinkedIn: / alexis-esposto-4442141a From a Unipolar to a Multipolar World: What’s in it for Australia? https://doi.org/10.1142/S263053132450...Multipolarity and Australia — article: https://geopoliticaleconomy.com/2025/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Australia in an emerging multipolar world04:51 America as Australia’s insurance policy09:57 Neutrality, alliances and elite anxieties13:09 The economic centre of gravity shifts to Asia20:15 Elite networks and Australia’s national interest25:04 AUKUS, submarines and strategic dependence29:43 Maritime vulnerability, diplomacy and migration36:17 A US–China clash, BRICS and a financial Plan B
Blow To US Empire: Australia's BIG Pivot Is Coming | Prof. Alexis Esposto
In contrast to the EU, Australia does maintain some degrees of freedom and pragmatism when it comes to Foreign Relations.Professor Alexis Esposto joins Pascal to discuss Australia’s choices in an emerging multipolar world. They examine the country’s reliance on the United States, its economic relationship with China and the opportunities offered by Asia’s growing markets. Esposto questions whether American protection can provide lasting security, while discussing AUKUS, maritime vulnerabilities and financial dependence. The conversation explores pragmatic diplomacy, neutrality, migration, alternative payment systems and the challenge of protecting Australian prosperity without becoming trapped in a conflict between major powers.Alexis's Links:LinkedIn: / alexis-esposto-4442141a From a Unipolar to a Multipolar World: What’s in it for Australia? https://doi.org/10.1142/S263053132450...Multipolarity and Australia — article: https://geopoliticaleconomy.com/2025/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Australia in an emerging multipolar world04:51 America as Australia’s insurance policy09:57 Neutrality, alliances and elite anxieties13:09 The economic centre of gravity shifts to Asia20:15 Elite networks and Australia’s national interest25:04 AUKUS, submarines and strategic dependence29:43 Maritime vulnerability, diplomacy and migration36:17 A US–China clash, BRICS and a financial Plan B