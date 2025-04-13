Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Brave EMP Speaks Truth on EU Madness: US-Russia Push Ukraine Surrender | Michael v.d. Schulenburg
Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 13, 2025

Originally published on 17 Mar 2025.

The best ways to support us:Donations on Patreon: patreon.com/NeutralityStudies.A subscription on Substack: pascallottaz.substack.com. Today I’ve got the great honour of talking to Michael von der Schulenburg, a German member of the European Parliament. In his youth, Mr. von der Schulenburg escaped communist rule in East-Germany, then studied in Berlin, London and Paris, after which he started working for the United Nations, including as UN Assistant Secretary-General. He served in many of the world's trouble spots, such as in Haiti, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and many more.He also wrote the formidable book “On Building Peace: Rescuing the Nation-State and Saving the United Nations”. Unsurprisingly, he is also an outspoken critic of the belligerent politics the EU and its member states are currently engaged in.

