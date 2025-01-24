Breaking: Ukrainian Journalist REVEALS Horrible Truths About Kiev-Regime

The lie that Ukraine is defending democracy or standing up for "western values" has never been weaker. But now we are getting reports that not just journalistic publications critical of the Kiev-Regime are getting purged, ANYONE who dares to utter opinions not in line with the regime is getting persecuted, even for private conversations. Society is under total surveillance. I’m talking to Vasyl Muravytskyi, a Ukrainian journalist who has been publishing highly critical reports about his government before and after the Euromaidan events back in 2014, for which he got in a lot of trouble. On 1 August 2017, he was arrested by Ukrainian law enforcement charged with high treason and spent 11 months in prison. Vasyl now lives in Finland from where he is talking to us, assisted by a translator to help with the English.