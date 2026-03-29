🚨 Breaking: US Plans Weekend Iran Invasion. Devastating Consequences | Amb. Chas Freeman

Donald Trump seems to think that "signalling deescalation" by announcing that hits on Iranian gas facilities have been further suspended until April 6 would lull Iran into believing they are safe for now. But we know that the US is finishing its troop amassment in the region. The logical conclusion: the US is planning another sneak attack over a weekend with the hope that once markets are closed the troops would have two days to capture either some important economic infrastructure that will calm the oil traders or even create the fundament for gaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. What a folly!

I'm discussing today with Ambassador Chas Freeman, a former top official in the Department of Defence and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Freeman's many valuable essays: https://chasfreeman.net

Support us on substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

Shop and Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com